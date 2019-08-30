GEORGETOWN, Texas — The video above was published when Jacqui Saburido, the "face of drunk driving," died at 40.

On the morning of Aug. 30, a deputy who was helping a motorist with a flat tire narrowly missed a drunk driver who crashed into his patrol car, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was helping someone change their flat tire on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 269 in Georgetown at around 4 a.m. The deputy was outside of his vehicle, changing the tire when the driver hit the deputy's car.

Nobody was hurt in the crash, and the driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, the sheriff's office said.

KVUE reached out the sheriff's office about the driver's name. The sheriff's office said they can't release that information at this time.

RELATED VIDEO: Jacqui Saburido: 'Face of drunk driving' woman dies at 40

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man accused of shooting, killing Leander ISD teacher over noise complaint won't be indicted

'He just didn't care': Video shows girl's frightening brush with truck running school bus stop sign

Sabotaged scooters found on Rainey Street in downtown Austin

Man shot, killed in Downtown Austin shooting, police seeking suspect

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Here are the new laws going into effect in Texas on Sept. 1

City of Hutto, former baseball complex developer suing each other over failed partnership

Hutto officer indicted on assault, oppression charges as federal lawsuit pends