Williamson County reports $12M in storm damage

Officials discussed getting approval from TxDOT for a burn box to help with cleanup efforts.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached was produced on Feb. 7 when Williamson County extended the county's disaster declaration following the ice storm.

Recovery efforts are still underway across Central Texas after the early February ice storm led to tree branches snapping and leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

On Tuesday, Michael Shoe with the county's emergency management department gave a damage update during a Williamson County meeting. During this meeting, Shoe told officials that the county's damage totals to $8.6 million. This total, combined with the surrounding cities' damage, results in a combined total of $12 million in damage.

During the meeting, officials discussed the possibility of mulching some of the tree limbs that were impacted by the storm.

"You do not mulch these many limbs. It would take us years to mulch and the amount of mulch produce we would need to go someplace with it. Cause [it is] its own separate issue," said Russ Boles, commissioner Precinct Four.

Instead of mulching the leftover tree limbs, Boles suggested that the county gets permission and the appropriate approval from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for a burn box. A burn box is around the size of a tractor bed and can burn materials at a high temperature.

"Those things will be quickly burned because of the heat. The amount of smoke and things that result from is pretty minimal," said Boles.

In addition to the burn box in Williamson County, officials also suggested placing one in the City of Taylor - but the plan is still in the preliminary planning phase since the discussion on Tuesday.