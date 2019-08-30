AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown-based Sport Clips has announced the company is bringing what they describe an "upscale" barbershop to Round Rock.

Gordon Logan, a Georgetown native and the founder of Sports Clips, will partner with Knoxville shop owner, Frank Gambuzza to bring a barbershop called Gambuzza's Barbershop to the Round Rock area, according to a press release.

Logan founded Sport Clips back in 1993. Now the company has more than 1,800 locations across the United States and in Canada.

This new Round Rock barbershop will be an "upscale alternative to Sport Clips Haircuts," the press release said. The business will offer haircuts at a higher price point but will offer traditional barber shaves in addition to haircuts. Gambuzza said that they will blend Italian barbering tradition with the latest trends and techniques.

RELATED:

Sport Clips CEO plans to keep headquarters in Georgetown

On her days off, this hairstylist gives free haircuts to those in need

Austin barber shop closes after more than half a century

Hair stylist carries her red salon chair to the homeless

“The collaboration that formed Gambuzza’s Barbershop brings together decades of hair care expertise into this new concept,” said Gambuzza in a statement. “Gordon and I are excited to bring this unique barbershop experience to the city of Round Rock and we look forward to offering fathers and sons not only a place to share their next haircut but a place to make memories together.”

Gambuzza's Barbershop

As part of its grand opening celebration, Gambuzza’s Barbershop will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 3 and a second ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Gambuzza’s Barbershop also will be accepting donations of new and gently used books, DVDs and CDs to benefit the Round Rock Public Library.

WATCH: Austin barber shop closes after more than half a century

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hurricane Dorian strengthens to major Category 3 storm

‘No, wait, stop!’ Mom’s video shows her child nearly getting hit by driver who didn’t stop for school bus

When Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger takes the field, he honors his late father