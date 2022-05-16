Round Rock getting second disaster loan outreach center after tornado outbreak

The aim of the new center is to help people dealing with damage from the March storms and tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock is getting access to a second disaster loan outreach center Monday.

The aim of the new center is to help people dealing with damage from the March storms and tornadoes.

The new center is located at the Clay Madsen Recreation Center at 1600 Gattis School Road and opens at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16. After that, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Williamson County residents who have experienced damage to their homes are encouraged to report it here and select "March Severe Weather." Additionally, the Small Business Administration provides low-interest disaster loans to help home and business owners recover from declared disasters. Learn more.

According to the City of Round Rock's preliminary assessments, the tornado that tore through Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, caused more than an estimated $32 million in damage to 680 residential structures.

Of the structures that were damaged, 13 were "destroyed" and 93 sustained "major damage," the City said.

Six tornadoes ripped through Central Texas that day. One tornado that traveled from Round Rock to Granger was estimated by the National Weather Service to be an EF-2 tornado with winds of 111-135 mph. It traveled more than 35 miles.

There were also tornadoes reported in Elgin, Kingsbury, Jarrell, Giddings and Wimberley.