Round Rock police, Star Flight searching for armed man

A helicopter with Star Flight is in the area helping search for the suspect.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police in Round Rock, along with Star Flight, are looking for an armed man related to a "crime scene" Wednesday morning.

According to the Round Rock Police Department, the "crime scene" is near the 1000 block of Christopher Ave. The Round Rock PD did not elaborate on what the crime scene entails.

Police said they are searching for a man in connection with the incident. He is armed and described as tall, skinny and wearing a gray or white shirt with gray sweatpants or shorts.

TIME: 6:40am

