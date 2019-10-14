UPDATE: The missing boy has been found and is safe, the sheriff's office said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in Williamson County are asking for your help as they look for a missing Round Rock teen Monday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tweeted at around 2:15 a.m. Oct. 14 that they are looking for a 14-year-old boy. Deputies said he went missing in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock.

The sheriff's office has multiple units in the area looking for him.

If you know or see anything, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 512-864-8282.

