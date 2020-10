Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Round Rock Police Department said it had obtained an arrest warrant for David Alan Harjenhausen, 31, on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

RRPD seeks kidnapping suspect. If you have any information, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here: https://t.co/tGp9NO30mZ pic.twitter.com/km8CG30iKu — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 14, 2020

Anyone with information on Harjenhausen's whereabouts is asked to call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.