Two men arrested days after controversial and rowdy Round Rock ISD meeting over masks

In video from Tuesday night, an argument can be heard between one of the men arrested and board members before a police officer made him leave the chamber.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A small protest was held outside the Williamson County Jail Friday night after two people were arrested in connection to a Round Rock ISD board meeting earlier in the week.

The protesters said the arrests were unjust.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Round Rock ISD board members were set to discuss extending the district's mask rules. But attendance inside the meeting was capped. Board members said they were trying to maintain social distancing. But members of the public say they were unfairly kept out of a public meeting.

One of the people who was escorted out was Dustin Clark. In video from Tuesday night, an argument can be heard between him and board members before a police officer made him leave the chamber.

"Mr. Clark, you have to leave. You have to leave. You have to leave, Mr. Clark. We cannot continue this," the school board member said.

"You're right, you can't continue to keep the public out of here," Clark can be heard saying.

"You have been warned, sir. You have a choice. You've been warned to be quiet or leave," the board member responds.

"You're not letting the public into an open meeting. Shame on you! Communists! Communists! Let the public in!" the man said.

Eventually, the board ended the meeting early and pushed the mask discussion to next week.

Clark is one of the people who was arrested Friday night. The other person arrested was Jeremy Story.

According to Williamson County Jail records, both of the men face misdemeanor charges of "hindering proceedings with disorderly conduct."

An attorney for both men was at the protest outside the jail last night. He said Story tried to get past a police officer to get into Tuesday's meeting, but was assaulted by an officer.

That attorney also claims the men were unfairly arrested days after the meeting. He said he has a message for Round Rock ISD officials: "This is round one. This is going to go a lot longer than they think. If Round Rock ISD thinks that we're just going to take it laying down, they're incorrect. And believe me, we're going to fight this all the way through."

Earlier this week, a Round Rock ISD spokesperson told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman that during Tuesday's meeting, there was an overflow room where people could watch the meeting on a live stream. That spokesperson also said the district did not violate the Texas Open Meetings Act in any way.

KVUE reached out to the district for comment on Friday night's arrests but hasn't heard back yet.

The school board moved its next mask discussion to this coming Wednesday, Sept. 22.

On Thursday, the Round Rock Independent School District was told it had to drop its mask mandate. A day later, on Friday, the Third Court of Appeals issued a hold on that order, meaning that Round Rock ISD can continue with its mask mandate for now.