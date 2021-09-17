Court hearing to be held Thursday in AG Ken Paxton's mask lawsuit against Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD is one of six other districts the attorney general sued.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when Round Rock ISD approved a mask mandate matrix tied to local COVID-19 stages.

Attorney General Ken Paxton in September filed a lawsuit against Round Rock ISD in response to its mask mandate, arguing it violated the governor's executive order. Now, a judge in Williamson County is hearing the case.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, Judge Betsy Figer Lambeth is hearing arguments in the case in the 425th Judicial District Court in Williamson County. It is not clear when a decision will be made in the state's effort to place a temporary injunction on the district's mask mandate.

Round Rock ISD and Elgin ISD are among the six Texas school districts the attorney general is suing in regard to their mask mandates. Richardson, Galveston, Spring and Sherman ISDs are also being targeted by Paxton.

Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order bans school districts from mandating masks, but many districts across the state have chosen to go against the order. In a statement sent to KVUE on Sept. 10, a Round Rock ISD spokesperson said the district is one of approximately 100 school districts across the state to enact mask requirements.

Masks are currently required in Round Rock ISD because the county is in the Red Stage, Stage 5. A Williamson County district court judge ordered that the district cannot "issue or enforce” a mandate, however, the Third Court of Appeals issued a hold on that order, meaning that Round Rock ISD can continue with its mask mandate for now.

KVUE is covering the court hearing on Oct. 7. Check back on this story for updates.