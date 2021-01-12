Judge delays lawsuit over proposed censure of 2 Round Rock ISD board trustees

Five trustees claim the actions of two other trustees, Mary Bone and Danielle Weston, led to disruptions during the board's Sept. 14 meeting.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A judge has delayed a lawsuit over the proposed censure of two Round Rock ISD board trustees. Lawyers now need to prove if the court actually has jurisdiction over the case.

Trustees Dr. Mary Bone and Danielle Weston sued the other five board trustees after facing the possible censure, which would have limited their abilities on the board. The other five trustees claim Bone's and Weston's actions at a Sept. 14 board meeting led to disruptions.

On Sept. 14, RRISD board members were set to discuss extending the district's mask rules. But attendance inside the meeting was capped. Board members said they were trying to maintain social distancing, but members of the public say they were unfairly kept out of a public meeting.

The meeting ended early after disruptions, and two men were arrested following the meeting. The board voted on Sept. 22 to reinstate the district's mask mandate, which had expired on Sept. 17.

Both Bone and Weston are against mask mandates.

The judge will make a decision on whether the court can hear the case by Dec. 22.