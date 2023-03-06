'Never be afraid to be who you are' | Annual Pride festival returns to Round Rock

Dozens were in attendance at Centennial Plaza for the 2nd annual festival.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock hosted its second annual Pride Festival on Saturday at Centennial Plaza.

Dozens were at the event, along with vendors offering a variety of services.

As many braved the Texas heat to show their pride, those in attendance enjoyed a variety of performances.

Lkira Mctier, who attended the festival with her son, said she's part of the LGBTQ+ community and came out in support not just for herself, but to set an example.

"I didn't have that support," said Mctier. "I just want him to know that even if he's not part of the community, just to know that being yourself is just everything."

The festival comes after Governor Greg Abbott recently signed legislation, which bans Trans youth from having access to transition-related care, although it could face legal battles before it's set to take effect on September 1.

Nico Ramsey is part of the Human Rights Campaign, which advocated for the LGBTQ community nationwide. He attended the Round Rock Pride festival and said despite legislature, their group will remain focused on making sure the community has a voice.

"We're not going anywhere. Queer people will continue to gather. We're still going to be in your state. We're still going to be advocating for our rights, and until the legislature gets their act together, we're still going to be here. So you can write as many bills as you want," said Ramsey.

"There will always be someone out there who wants to make you feel like you should be erased. Shine brighter than ever because that's what you're put on this earth to be," said Ramsey.

