Round Rock fund raises $435K for those impacted by March tornado

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A local fund raised $435,000 for those impacted by a tornado in Round Rock this past March, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Greater Round Rock Community Foundation manages the Round Rock Cares fund, established in 2020. The fund began tornado-focused fundraising on March 25, four days after the natural disaster that caused around $33 million in damages.

The tornado and storm damaged 838 properties. According to the Statesman, 75% of damaged properties were residential and 25% were commercial, though official numbers have not yet been confirmed.

The Statesman reported that the fund received $346,000 in the first 11 days, and money has been fully dispersed to 227 families and four businesses.

These families and businesses include those in the Kensington, Forest Grove, Windy Park and Greenlawn Place neighborhoods, among others.

