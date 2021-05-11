x
Williamson County

Round Rock approves exclusive contract with Central Texas Refuse for waste program

Some residents and environmental advocates have accused Central Texas Refuse of not doing its job properly.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock City Council is expanding a contract with a recycling contractor accused of dumping recyclable items into landfills. Central Texas Refuse is now the sole trash and recycling hauler in the city, pushing out all others.

The company has worked in Round Rock for 30 years, but some residents and environmental advocates are accusing it of not doing its job properly.

"All this cardboard – cardboard's a very valuable commodity – and here it is along with all these other things that should have been recycled but weren't," Robin Schneider with the Texas Campaign for the Environment said during this week's city council meeting.

Central Texas Refuse said that isn't true at all. The city council says the new agreement with the company will cut costs and wear and tear on the streets.

