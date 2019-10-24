GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in July.

An updated sketch of a victim in a Williamson County cold case has been released in an effort to identify him.

Natalie Murry, the digital forensic artist for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Cold Case Unit, created a new sketch for a victim identified as "Rebel Ray."

The sheriff's office said the sketch was revised because, "since the original reconstructions in the early 90s, more studies regarding facial morphology have been done, allowing for further specific details and corrections to the individual features of the face."

RELATED:

1979 'Orange Socks' cold case victim identified as Debra Jackson of Abilene

Meet the forensic artist who draws new hope to Williamson County cold cases

Rebel Ray's skeleton was found Oct. 3, 1988 in a trailer park called Riverside Mobile Home Park located at 7275 E. Highway 29 west of Georgetown. He was wearing a baseball cap with a rebel flag on it when his remains were found. Police believe he died between six months to a year before his body was found.

Authorities believe he may have lived at the mobile home park or that he worked as a handyman there before he was killed.

He is believed to have been in his 30s or early 40s. He was between 5 foot 2 and 5 foot 5. He had an average build and had dark hair that was going gray.

Rebel Ray is one of several cold cases the Williamson County Sheriff's Office is working to solve.

Like the Orange Socks and Corona Girl cases, Rebel Ray was named after the clothing found on his body. To this day, the Rebel Ray and Corona Girl cases remain unidentified. Debra Jackson of Abilene, Texas, was identified as the Orange Socks victim in August.

WATCH: Solving the mystery: Who was Orange Socks?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin airport announces nonstop flights to Paris with tickets as low as $220

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Round Rock I-35 road rage suspect forced out of truck with tear gas before arrest, police say

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

'Dude Lakes Like a Lady': Austin Lady Bird Lake road sign changed to Lady Dude Lake

4-year-old Czech German shepherd K9 finds missing elderly woman in western Travis County