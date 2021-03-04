Detectives investigating out-of-custody death of man charged in Round Rock police officer's 2018 death

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Raul Ramos Martinez had been transported to the hospital on several occasions for personal underlying medical reasons.

The man charged in the 2018 death of Round Rock police officer Charles Whites has died, Williamson County officials said Saturday. Officials said Raul Ramos Martinez had been transported to the hospital several times during his time in custody for personal underlying medical reasons.

Martinez was arrested on Feb. 25, 2018, in connection to the death of Officer Whites. Whites, an 18-year veteran police officer, was directing traffic on Interstate 35 when he was struck by a vehicle Martinez was driving, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Martinez was charged with felony intoxication assault/manslaughter with a vehicle. He has been incarcerated since his arrest.

The WCSO said during his time in custody, Martinez had been transported to the hospital on several occasions for personal underlying medical reasons. Most recently, on March 16, he was transported to a hospital for medical care and was eventually put on life support "for his underlying medical reasons," the WCSO said.

Martinez's family petitioned Williamson County court justices that he be released from custody for the "opportunity to decide medical care," the WCSO said. On April 2, the family's wish was granted. Shortly after, Martinez was taken off life support and he died at a local hospital.

WCSO detectives are investigating Martinez's death. Officials have been in communication with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office and the Round Rock Police Department regarding the investigation.

"Due to Martinez being in custody for an extended period, and out of an abundance of caution, Williamson County detectives will investigate the death of Martinez and have also requested that the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation," the WCSO said.