GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County deputies are honoring a Central Texas woman who has been missing since 2002.

Rachel Cooke was last seen in January 2002 when she went for a run in her Georgetown neighborhood.

May 10 marked Rachel Cooke's 38th birthday. To honor her, deputies met up with Cooke's mother, Janet Cooke.

The FBI is still looking for clues that may point to what happened to Rachel Cooke. The reward for information leading to Rachel Cooke is up to $100,000.

On the 18th anniversary of Rachel Cooke's disappearance, the cold case unit at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office released two sketches of persons of interest in her case.

The cold case unit at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has released two new sketches for persons of interest in Rachel Cooke's case.

Last year, 17 years after she vanished, there was a sign of hope. A tarp-covered car on the back of a flatbed truck arrived in Georgetown and was delivered to Williamson County detectives. The car, it is believed, could hold DNA clues about Cooke’s disappearance.

According to investigators, a white Trans Am that was recovered in Dallas may have been connected to several persons of interest, all part of a larger investigation that is still underway.

