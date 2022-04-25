City of Georgetown lifts emergency water conservation notice after problem at water treatment plant

A fire at a transformer reportedly caused the plant's pump station and intake pump to go offline Monday night.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown said that, as of 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, water customers can resume regular water use. This comes after customers were urged to immediately cut back on water use Monday night as officials worked to resolve an issue with the city's main water treatment plant, near D.B. Wood Road.

The City said Tuesday morning that staff was able to make repairs to intake pumps and use the regional water supply to get the water treatment plant back up and running until permanent repairs can be made. The City said a generator was secured out of an abundance of caution but was not ultimately needed.

The City said it is currently designing a permanent generator backup at the plant.

At around 9 p.m. Monday, the City had issued an immediate water conservation notice to all water customers, saying that the water remained safe to drink but conservation was critical to avoid boil water notices. Residents were asked to not run their dishwashers, showers or washing machine and to turn off their irrigation systems.

Just before 10 p.m., officials revealed that a fire at a transformer caused both the pump station and intake pump to go down. There were no injuries.

The City said staff worked overnight to determine repairs and locate parts and were prepared to bring a generator in from Dallas. The City said it has several backup generators, but it was unable to use them for this purpose. The City said intake pumps require specialized equipment and having the ability to rent them quickly helps meet the City’s resiliency requirements and goals.

City staff also worked with regional partners, including the cities of Round Rock and Leander, to ensure Georgetown maintained a supply of safe drinking water.

