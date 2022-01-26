After 75 died in Ponderosa Pet Resort fire, the fire chief wants these changes made

No smoke alarms or sprinklers were in the building and no one on staff was at the facility at the time of the fire.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Four months after a fire quickly started at Ponderosa Pet Resort, a dog boarding facility in Georgetown, fire officials are still investigating what sparked the fire, which eventually killed 75 pets. However, the fire chief is proposing amendments to the city's code.

Seventy-five dogs died after a fire started at the Williamson County boarding facility on Sept. 18, 2021. No smoke alarms or sprinklers were in the building and no one on staff was at the facility at the time of the fire.

At a Georgetown City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25, Fire Chief John Sullivan said he has put together a series of code revisions that animal housing or care facilities would be required to follow if approved by the City of Georgetown. This is what Sullivan is proposing animal facilities do:

Provide an electronically supervised, automatic smoke-detection system or quick-response heat detectors, if the facility doesn’t have a sprinkler system.

Consider 24-hour, on-site supervision.

Ensure the interior finish on kennel-boarding walls has a Class A finish. This is similar to the drywall that is used in residential garages.

Install automatic sprinkler systems in certain circumstances, including when such facilities do not have walls made of fire-resistant materials or where every animal does not have immediate, unobstructed access outside.

Install electronically supervised carbon-monoxide detection systems where the animals are kept, if not under constant supervision.

If these amendments are adopted by the city council, Georgetown facilities would have 90 days to develop a plan to bring their facilities into compliance, one year to install fire alarms, and two years to upgrade its building materials, according to the city. On Feb. 8, Chief Sullivan is scheduled to read the amendments to the city council members before city councilmembers vote on the fire code amendments at a Feb. 22 meeting.

Sullivan said if the fire code is updated to reflect these amendments, Georgetown would be leading the way in protecting animals from a similar tragedy.

“Many people, myself included, believe animals are extensions of our family,” Sullivan said. “As a direct result of this unspeakable loss for 59 of our Georgetown families, we have taken a hard look at how our building codes can require fire-safety measures that can protect our four-legged family members.”

While the Georgetown Fire Department has not been able to identify the exact cause of the fire, investigators have been able to narrow it down to six possible scenarios:

One of two blower motors failed and melted plastic around them to its ignition point.

The air purifier failed and melted the plastic to its ignition point.

The rodent deterrent ignited in wall plug and caught the surrounding material on fire.

The extension cord failed, melted through sheathing, and caught the surrounding material on fire.

The insect killer created an environment that sustained a flame and melted, catching area around it on fire.

Failure of building electrical system.

The fire, which caused $757,000 of damage to the structure, is believed to have started in the office area. Investigators believe the building material may have contributed to the spread of the smoke, which ultimately killed the animals. The facility also didn’t have supervised smoke or heat detection devices or a fire suppression system, Sullivan noted.

In November, the KVUE Defenders found that 80% of people who wrote into Georgetown leaders wanted fire sprinklers in pet boarding facilities.

