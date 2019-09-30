PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Thi Ho, 87, was killed in September while riding his bike in Pflugerville near 10th Street and Settler's Alley.

Now, his family wants his name to be remembered. They've placed a "ghost bike" near the pedestrian crosswalk where he was killed to raise awareness.

“The city of Pflugerville, my family, and the cycling community planted this stuff here to honor him and remember him. Which has been absolutely overwhelming. We did not expect this response and it’s been incredible,” said Nhat Ho, Thi Ho's grandson.

The Pflugerville police said there's fault on both the driver and Thi Ho. No charges have been filed against the driver.

His family started a petition asking the city to rename the "Settlers Valley Trail" to the "Thi Ho Memorial Trail."

"I just want to thank the City of Pflugerville and Mayor Victor Gonzales for responding quickly to the petition we have to rename this trail to the Thi Ho Memorial trail. Things are underway to get that going and hopefully it'll happen soon," said Nhat Ho.

Nhat Ho said his family hopes the ghost bike makes a difference. He said Thi ho frequently biked in that area and they're still heartbroken about what happened.

“He loved being outside. He was always an advocate of exercise to stay healthy. He loved to garden. He loved reading poetry and of course, he loved his family,” said Nhat Ho.

Brent Sterriker, a local biker who previously owned a bike shop, said the cycling community always comes together when things like this impacts their own.

“This is the first time it’s happened in Pflugerville to where we’ve had a ghost bike planted,” said Sterriker. “I rode on this trail every day going to school as well. Cars never stop. Never slow down and you just cross whenever you can.”

