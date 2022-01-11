Texas DPS asking for help identifying woman killed in Williamson County collision

DPS is asking for the community's help in identifying the victim, who appeared to be an unhoused person.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are turning to the community for help identifying a woman who died following a fatal crash in Williamson County on the morning of Nov. 2.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a person was involved in a collision on Parmer Lane and Amberglen Boulevard.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in identifying the victim, who appeared to be an unhoused person. She is described as a white female, approximately in her early 20s, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Officials said she has no tattoos, piercings or distinguishing physical characteristics. She had laparoscopic surgery in her gallbladder, potentially within the last few weeks as the incisions are not fully healed, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Lonnie Hauck at 512-930-2905.

