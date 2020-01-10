Jarrell police investigating after finding noose hanging from I-35 overpass

The department is seeking any information about the person responsible for what it called a "disturbing act."

JARRELL, Texas — The Jarrell Police Department is working to find out who hung a noose from an Interstate 35 overpass.

Officers first learned of the noose at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. It was located on the I-35 overpass above East Avenue J near North 5th Street and South Sixth Street. The noose was quickly removed.

In a Facebook post, the police department called it a "very disturbing incident" and is seeking any information about the person responsible.

"Jarrell PD would like to take this opportunity to formally condemn all acts of hatred or bias," the department said in the post.

Warning: This post contains graphic content not suitable for all viewers. Jarrell PD was alerted to this very... Posted by Jarrell Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

If you have any information, call Jarrell PD at 512-746-5333 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.

Jarrell is located about 14 miles north of Georgetown.