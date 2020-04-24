ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in Round Rock, according to the police department.

Carli Powell was last seen April 23 at 1 p.m. leaving her home in the Ryan's Crossing subdivision of Round Rock "without permission for an unknown location," the Round Rock Police Department said Friday.

Powell is 5 foot 2, 110 pounds, has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a denim hooded sweatshirt with ripped jeans, white shoes and a red backpack.

Round Rock PD

She has a cross tattoo on her left thumb and an "X" tattoo on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Round Rock PD at 512-218-5500 or leave anonymous tips on the police department's website.

