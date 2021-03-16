Deputies in Williamson County searching for nonverbal man with autism

He was last seen at his home at 3:50 a.m.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Williamson County are searching for a man with autism who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

According to the county, Beau Waggoner was last seen at his home at 3:50 a.m. His home is located in the Rattan Creek area south of Anderson Mill and west of Parmer Lane.

Waggoner, 24, has autism and is nonverbal. He can hear, but he can't respond.

Deputies are concerned because Waggoner has a medical condition.

He is 6 feet tall, about 137 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.