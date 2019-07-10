AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

A murder suspect in a case near San Antonio was arrested in Bartlett, Texas, after he led authorities on a chase, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. Oct. 7 that Nathan Gruensteiner, a murder suspect from Medina County, had been arrested by deputies.

Earlier in the morning, the sheriff's office said that deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Gruensteiner while driving along State Highway 95 near State Highway 20 in Bartlett, Texas. Gruensteiner then allegedly led Williamson County Sheriff deputies and deputies with the Department of Public Safety on a chase.

The sheriff's office said that sometime later, Gruensteiner crashed into an open field.

Gruensteiner is currently in the Williamson County Jail, according to online records. It is unclear which charges he faces and what his bond is.

