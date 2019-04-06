TAYLOR, Texas — The video above was published on June 4.

Williamson County deputies have arrested a man with a felony warrant who took off running during a traffic stop on June 3.

Ronald Luis Scott Jr. Scott was wanted for numerous warrants before deputies tried to arrest him.

Authorities said they put handcuffs on him before he took off running in the area near the 1900 block of North Main Street in Taylor.

The Williamson County Sheriff said June 10 that he is now in custody.

Sheriff Robert Chody said that he will face additional charges of escape and theft -- for taking the handcuffs.

