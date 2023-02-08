Liberty Hill neighborhood evacuated due to 'suspicious package'

AUSTIN, Texas — Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), as well as the Austin Police Department (APD) Bomb Squad, are responding to a call of a suspicious package in a Liberty Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in from the 1000 block of San Gabriel River Ranch Road in Liberty Hill. The immediate vicinity has been evacuated, and officials are urging people to avoid the area if at all possible.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.