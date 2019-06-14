LEANDER, Texas — The video above was published on Feb. 22.

Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced the arrest of a 66-year-old Leander man who is accused of having child porn.

In a press release from Paxton's office on June 14, it was announced the Child Exploitation Unit of his office made the arrest. Charles Andrew Adler was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Adler faces a third-degree felony for each count.

The Child Exploitation Unit was alerted by a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It was reported that Adler was uploading images of child pornography to an email account.

While executing a search warrant at Adler's home, investigators found images of child pornography on his cell phone. Adler later confessed to uploading and storing child pornography on his cell phone.

Paxton's office urges all parents and teachers to be aware of the risks children face on the internet in order to ensure their safety. Parents should read up on cyber safety tips.

