City of Leander approves fire code updates

AUSTIN, Texas — The Leander City Council approved a new resolution Thursday night that will update fire codes for pet boarding facilities in the area.

The move comes in the wake of a 2021 fire at a boarding facility in Georgetown that killed 75 dogs.

At Thursday night's meeting, members approved stricter code rules that include the implementation of sprinkler systems, as well as 24-hour staff supervision, depending on the number of animals staying at a respective facility.

The move follows a similar law passed by the state in May, which added another requirement for Texas pet resorts following the Georgetown fire.

That bill, championed by Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock), requires kennels to give pet owners a written notice if their animal will be left unattended during specific hours. Under the bill, if a pet is injured or dies while unattended and the facility didn't give written notice, that would be a Class B misdemeanor.

The state bill will go into effect on Sept. 1.