Leander city manager resigns to take job in Nacogdoches

Rick Beverlin was hired by the City of Leander in November 2019.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander's city manager has resigned to take a job in Nacogdoches.

The City of Leander announced Wednesday that City Manager Rick Beverlin has resigned after accepting an offer to serve as city manager in Nacogdoches.

Beverlin was hired by the City in November 2019 to oversee all municipal operations and services.

The Leander City Council will consider the acceptance of Beverlin's resignation letter at its next regular meeting on Sept. 7. The council is also expected to meet in closed session to discuss the next steps for hiring Beverlin's replacement.

In his resignation letter, Beverlin thanked the community for allowing him to be "part of the growth of Leander, Williamson County and Central Texas in general," including during trying periods like the COVID-19 pandemic and ice storms. Beverlin noted that Leander has added approximately 25,000 new residents during his tenure as city manager.

"I appreciate all your support and that of the community and our local and regional partners. It is a bittersweet moment and wish all of you the best and the city much success, prosperity, and peace,” Beverlin wrote.

Beverlin’s last day as Leander's city manager will be Nov. 1.

