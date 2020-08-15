Javier Ambler's family, friends organizing 'Pushing for Justice Caravan' in Georgetown

The caravan will begin at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The family and friends of a man who died in the custody of Williamson County sheriff's deputies in 2019 are organizing a justice caravan for him Saturday afternoon.

The "Pushing for Justice Caravan" for Javier Ambler will begin at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown at 1 p.m. Scheduled speakers include Texas Reps. Celia Israel, James Talarico and John H. Bucy III, Pflugerville City Councilmember Rudy Metayer and Kimberly Ambler-Jones, Javier Ambler's sister.

The event will include voter registration and car decorating, with the caravan beginning at 2 p.m. While some supplies will be available, organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their own supplies and masks and to follow social distancing measures.

"Our family, Javier’s three sons, and I continue to grieve his murder and the painful 15 months it took for us to begin receiving answers. Javier cared about many and this caravan is a demonstration of people caring for him and demanding justice," Ambler-Jones said. "This is not a new narrative. We see the same headlines week after week with new names of Black Americans murdered at the hands of the police. Now we are demanding accountability in Williamson County to end this cycle of violence."

In March 2019, a Williamson County sheriff's deputy initiated a stop and began chasing 40-year-old Javier Ambler after he failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. The pursuit lasted 22 minutes and ended when Ambler’s car crashed north of Downtown Austin.

Records obtained by the KVUE Defenders revealed that deputies used Taser stun guns on Ambler at least three times, even as he told them multiple times that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. He died minutes later.