Who is Jason Nassour? Austin lawyer indicted with Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody

Nassour and Chody have been indicted on evidence-tampering charges in the death of Javier Ambler.

Both men were indicted on felony evidence-tampering charges after video captured in relation to Ambler's death was destroyed, according to "Live PD," which was filming with deputies at the time of the incident.

Nassour, an Austin-based lawyer and University of Texas graduate, has served as the general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's Office from 2017 to August 2020, after the Williamson County commissioners voted to remove his position.

Nassour also represented Sheriff Chody against the commissioners when they looked into terminating the "Live PD" contract. The court sued Sheriff Chody, claiming he "secretly and illegally" re-contracted with the show after the court terminated their agreement in August.

The lawyer also owns the Austin Radio Network, which includes KOKE FM and 104.9 The Horn.

He ran for Travis County commissioner in 2016, losing to Gerald Daugherty.