Who is Jason Nassour? Austin lawyer indicted with Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — On Sept. 28, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and Austin lawyer Jason Nassour were indicted on charges related to the death of Javier Ambler in March 2019.
Both men were indicted on felony evidence-tampering charges after video captured in relation to Ambler's death was destroyed, according to "Live PD," which was filming with deputies at the time of the incident.
Nassour, an Austin-based lawyer and University of Texas graduate, has served as the general counsel for the Williamson County Attorney's Office from 2017 to August 2020, after the Williamson County commissioners voted to remove his position.
RELATED:
Nassour also represented Sheriff Chody against the commissioners when they looked into terminating the "Live PD" contract. The court sued Sheriff Chody, claiming he "secretly and illegally" re-contracted with the show after the court terminated their agreement in August.
He ran for Travis County commissioner in 2016, losing to Gerald Daugherty.
The charges stem from an incident in which Williamson County deputies chased Ambler for 22 minutes after he failed to dim his headlights. The chase ended in North Austin after Ambler crashed his vehicle. As he exited the car, Ambler was Tased. He died a short time later.
RELATED: ‘I can’t breathe!’ | Video released from 2019 death of Austin-area black man in deputies’ custody