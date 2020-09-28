Williamson County deputy hurt in fatal crash in Jarrell along I-35

The deputy has non life-threatening injuries.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — At least one person has died and a Williamson County deputy has been injured in a crash that happened along Interstate 35 in Jarrell, Texas, Monday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sherriff's Office, the crash happened at Exit 277 on I-35 in Jarrell. A Williamson County deputy was involved in the crash, and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted.

Chody tweeted that the crash is a "confirmed fatality," but did not elaborate on how many people died or their identities. The Department of Public Safety is now investigating the crash, he said.

The interstate was closed for multiple hours Monday morning, but has since reopened.