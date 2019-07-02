AUSTIN, Texas — Several days into the trial for the man accused of kidnapping two Round Rock girls, a FBI agent, who interviewed Terry Miles after they were found in Colorado, took the stand.

Miles allegedly took the girls -- who were 7 and 14 at the time -- from their home in January 2018. Authorities later found their mother, Tonya Bates, dead at the home.

On Thursday, the jury proceeded to watch the interview that was conducted with the teenage daughter after they were found.

During the interview, the teen was asked why she was just now coming forward about the sexual relationship between her and Miles. She said in the video it was "probably just easier to talk about it now," explaining she didn't want to talk about it before.

Once the jury was finished watching the video, the prosecution called David Donati, a special agent for the FBI, to the stand. He was the agent who interviewed Miles after he and the girls were found in Colorado.

RELATED: Analyst discusses DNA evidence as trial continues in Round Rock kidnapping case

Video shows conflicting reports from girls in Round Rock kidnapping trial

Video evidence surfaces as trial for accused Round Rock kidnapper continues

During video of interview, Miles told the agents that the girls were in an unsafe predicament back home.

In the video, he began to talk about how Bates would meet men on Craigslist. He said she would routinely ask Miles and the girls to go wait in the garage for a couple of hours while she was with the men.

Miles told agents Bates asked them to leave the house for a couple hours and when they returned, they found her dead.

The court is continuing to view the interview between Miles and special agent Donati. Follow reporter Molly Oak on Twitter for updates from the courtroom.