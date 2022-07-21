City of Hutto wins lawsuit against developer for Perfect Game complex

The development was first announced in 2019.

HUTTO, Texas — The City of Hutto has won a $4 million lawsuit against developer Legacy Hutto LLC concerning a mixed-use development first announced in 2019.

According to a release from the City, Legacy claimed in 2020 that the City "breached its contract on a project that would've been anchored by Perfect Game," a company focused on amateur baseball recruiting, rankings and events. Legacy's official lawsuit filing came after the law firm used by Hutto City Council found "legal flaws in the Legacy contract and brought them to City Council's attention" in 2020.

The City of Hutto signed the contract with Legacy in 2019 under the city attorney's legal approval but without city council approval and verification of whether or not "Legacy met its legal requirement to complete and file the 1295 Ethics Disclosure Form with the Texas Ethics Commission." The city council had a different law firm at the time.

Now, the City of Hutto's litigator proved Legacy did not "comply with a state government transparency law," which negated the contract and the $4 million Legacy wanted from the City.

In early 2020, the City of Hutto filed a lawsuit against Legacy that was ultimately dropped in hopes of potentially continuing the project with the developers.

Perfect Game decided in 2021 to take their development to Cedar Park instead of Hutto. The development is aiming for March 2024 completion.