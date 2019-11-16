HUTTO, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to a Chris Kelley story from 2017.

A portion of U.S. Highway 79 will now honor a fallen hero.

Part of the highway will now be known as the "Sgt Chris Kelley Memorial Highway."

Kelley died after being run over by his own patrol vehicle on June 24, 2015.

A dedication ceremony for the new name was held at the Hutto Police Department on Saturday morning. Loved ones, Hutto police officers – including Sgt. Conor Mitchell, who was on the scene when Kelley died – and two state lawmakers were on hand.

Rep. James Talarico and Sen. Charles Schwertner sponsored House Bill 3471 this past legislative session to make the renaming happen. Gov. Abbott signed the bill into law in June.

Kelley's father, Jack, came up with the idea.

"I wanted people to be able to remember him, local people and people coming through that may stop and say, 'Who is this guy?' And so keep his memory alive and that he's still a part of this community and us," Jack Kelley said.

Michele Kelley, Sgt. Kelley's widow, said it's another way to remember her husband's sacrifice.

The signs, which were paid for by the Greater Austin Crime Commission, will go up on Monday.

