According to a statement, the child did not live in the Hutto area.

HUTTO, Texas — Hutto police are investigating the death of a child who drowned over the weekend.

Police say the child accidentally drowned on Sunday night at a neighborhood pool off Great Western Drive.

Police are calling the drowning a "tragic situation."

No other information is available at this time.