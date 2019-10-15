HUTTO, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in September when Hutto announced a new developer.

A huge sports development project planned for Hutto will be the focus of a town hall meeting Oct. 15.

The city hopes to construct the mixed-use sports, entertainment and residential district near Highway 79 and County Road 132. The project was a partnership between the City of Hutto, Perfect Game, Wolverine Interests, LLC and Sports Facility Advisory and Sports Facility Management.

When the plan was initially announced in April, it was projected to bring $800 million in investments to the City of Hutto.

In August, KVUE reported that the City of Hutto had ended its partnership with Wolverine, a Dallas-based investment firm that was hired to develop and help pay for the project. The city said the firm could not perform and pay for the land.

Wolverine and the City of Hutto then sued each other.

Last month, Hutto chose a new investor and developer for the project.

At 6 p.m. Oct. 15, there will be an update on the project at the Hutto City Council chambers on Live Oak Street.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Director of southwest Austin preschool allowed children to fight each other

‘No one's given me the time of day.’ | Circle K gas customer frustrated over diesel mishap that cost her over $1,000

Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson arrested on murder charge

East Austin College Prep student killed in East Austin shooting

Man accused of tampering with Austin radio towers in 'extremely rare' case