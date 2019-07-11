CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is an interview with Greg Kelley after he learned his fate.

After Greg Kelley's conviction was overturned, the Cedar Park City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the case and police procedures.

Cedar Park Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale will be at the meeting to give the public an opportunity to ask questions and express opinions about the case, according to a city spokesperson.

On Nov. 11, city councilmembers are scheduled to meet to discuss "legal issues concerning the opinion issued" regarding Kelley's case, according to the city council agenda. Councilmembers will also discuss the Cedar Park Police Department's policies and procedures.

The state's highest criminal court overturned Kelley's child sex assault conviction Nov. 6, sending his case back to Williamson County. District Attorney Shawn Dick indicated to KVUE that he has no plans on moving forward with the case.

The City of Cedar Park has hired an outside consultant to review the police department since authorities reopened his case.

Kelley was found guilty in 2014 of super aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was released in 2017 amid new questions about his guilt.

After the ruling was made Nov. 6, Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix said in part, "this relief was based on new evidence post-conviction, and not on the grounds of deprivation of due process or ineffective assistance of counsel."

