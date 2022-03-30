City of Georgetown implements water restrictions amid 'drought watch' for Lake Georgetown

The Brazos River Authority has entered a Stage 1 Drought Watch for the lake.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown announced Wednesday that water utility customers should not water their lawns or landscapes during the heat of the day, from noon to 7 p.m., effective immediately.

This restriction is part of Phase 1 of the City's drought contingency plan, which comes in response to the Brazos River Authority (BRA) entering a "Stage 1 Drought Watch" for Lake Georgetown.

The City said water utility customers also need to follow the two-day watering schedule and refrain from watering their lawns on Mondays. The year-round, two-day-per-week watering schedule is based on the last digit of customers' street addresses:

Chelsea Solomon, the City's water utility director, said meeting the community's demand for water is going to be "more challenging than ever" this summer, when 75% of Georgetown's treated water is used to try to keep lawns green.

"We are working to bring additional treatment capacity online, but the first won’t be operational until next year at the earliest. We need everyone’s help this summer, so we can continue to provide treated water to all the homes and businesses in our more than 400-square-mile service area," Soloman said.

The City said irrigation isn't permitted on Mondays because that day is a maintenance and recovery day for the water system. The two-day schedule is meant to balance the demand of the water system by spreading watering over six days each week. Watering with a handheld hose or bucket can be done any day, at any time. The City said other outdoor water uses, like washing a car or filling a swimming pool, may also be done any day, at any time.

According to the City, violations of the irrigation schedule and watering during the heat of the day may result in fines.

Lake Georgetown is in a Stage 1 Drought Watch because of drier-than-normal conditions in portions of the Brazos River basin and drought trigger levels set by the BRA, the City said. The BRA said as of March 23, Lake Georgetown was at 76% capacity.

Williamson County is also in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s March 18 update, the City of Georgetown said.

The City said the best time for watering your lawn and landscape is on your watering day in the early morning hours after midnight. Water during the heat of the day, especially between noon and 7 p.m., should be avoided because much of the water sprayed from sprinklers will evaporate.

In addition to asking water customers to conserve, the City said it has several ongoing water utility expansion projects to help meet the community's needs. Those projects include the expansion of the North Lake Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to be completed in summer 2023, and the construction of a South Lake Water Treatment Plant, which should be operational in 2025.

For help setting your irrigation controller, call customer care at 512-930-3640. For more information on Georgetown's Drought Contingency Plan, click here.

