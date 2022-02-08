The Georgetown Police Department is getting a state-of-the-art firing range

Construction on the range will begin in the spring.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department will soon have a state-of-the-art firing range.

According to a report from Community Impact, construction on the range will start in the spring. The project is part of the Public Safety Operations and Training Center's (PSOTC) master plan.

Community Impact reports that the Georgetown City Council and GPD have been working on PSOTC facilities for more than a decade. After the approval of a bond in 2011 and a construction start in 2013, the police department moved into its new campus in 2015.

That campus houses the police headquarters, fire administration, emergency operations, a communications center and several training components, according to Community Impact.

In Fiscal Year 2021-22, the city council allocated funds to complete Phase 2 of the PSOTC, which includes the firing range and a propane burn tower for the Georgetown Fire Department. The maximum estimated cost for the range is $5 million, including $2.8 million for construction and $2.2 million for equipment.

Community Impact reports that the 50-yard hybrid firing range will have 15 shooting lanes, ranged for pistol and rifle fire, with an appropriately sized bullet trap; a target control system; sound-dampening paneling; store systems; props; an air compressor; clearing barrels; and a weapons cleaning machine.

The project will go out for bid in March, according to Community Impact. Officials expect it to be completed in June 2023.

