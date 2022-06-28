City of Georgetown limits watering to one day a week

The measure is Phase 2 of the City's drought contingency plan.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown announced Tuesday that irrigation system or hose-end sprinkler watering will now be limited to one day a week.

The watering restriction begins Stage 2 of the City's drought contingency plan. The city is currently experiencing "sustained high water use nearing system treatment capacity," according to a press release.

“Given the high water use we have seen in the past few weeks, enacting the one-day watering schedule ensures we have enough water to meet our primary goals to provide water for domestic use inside the home and for fire flow,” said Chelsea Solomon, director of water utilities.

Each home's address determines their watering day. For addresses ending in two or six, for example, watering takes place on Wednesday. No one is allowed to water on Monday.

Bucket or hand-held hose watering can occur whenever, and irrigation watering is not allowed between noon and 7 p.m. daily.

In one week, the City will begin issuing citations to those not complying with the watering restriction.

In March, the City of Georgetown began Phase 1 of the drought contingency plan. This phase allowed for two watering days instead of one.