Families concerned after Georgetown ISD makes changes to bus routes

The move comes as the district deals with a substantial shortage of bus drivers.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD is changing its bus routes due to a driver shortage, and some parents have newfound concerns.

Amalia Puentes-Zuazua, who's mother to two daughters, said she got a notification from the district that said:

“Expand the non-service area around campuses for transportation from one to two miles."

The problem for Puentes-Zuazua? "We are right at 1.9 miles," she said.

A spokesperson for Georgetown ISD told KVUE that a steep shortage of drivers is what's facilitated the changing of routes.

"Drivers simply are not available to maintain that level of service, and we had to look at alternatives. The changes to our service area are in line with the level of service provided by other districts around us," the ISD claimed.



Puentes-Zuazua said her daughters used to have a quick, five-minute walk to the bus stop, but is now concerned there won't be bus service for them this upcoming school year, causing a massive inconvenience for her family.

"My husband is in the fire department and he works long hours. I work in Round Rock and cannot go into work at 9 a.m., you know? I don't know if parents can, great, but that is not our situation, so if we cannot, if we are not covered than what are we supposed to do?" said Zuazua.

Puentes-Zuazua said there many other parents in her exact situation. She does not want her daughters walking to school either. The distance from their house to the school 1.9 miles, her duaghters would have to walk through a neighborhood without sidewalks and have to cross busy Williams Drive to Benold Middle School.

"It’s not safe for our kids," Puentes-Zuazua said.

It's something her daughters, eighth grader Alexis and her sister, don't want to do ether. Alexis said it would be difficult having to carry a heavy backpack, as well as dealing with grueling heat in August and the colder weather in the winter.

"The fact I have to walk 35 minutes to school, passing all these roads. I cannot imagine having to worry, oh my gosh, is this car going to stop, am I going to get hit? And I have a little sister that will have to walk with me," Alexis said.



Puentes-Zuazua said with school starting back up in just a month, she is still in doubt as to what to do.

“They said this is the notice, this is what we are doing and here you go, and we do not have a solution," Puentes-Zuazua said.

