City of Georgetown launches community feedback tool

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown is launching a new tool to make it easier for residents to give their feedback.

FlashVote is a survey research tool that lets Georgetown residents have a voice in city government through email, text or voice responses.

Starting Monday, July 18, Georgetown residents may receive a text from FlashVote with a chance to sign up. Residents can also sign up at FlashVote.com/GeorgetownTX or call 775-235-2240 to participate by phone.

The City said when residents sign up, they can choose how they want to participate in surveys, either via email, text or phone call. They will receive a notification whenever there is a new survey, and they will have 48 hours to participate before voting closes. Once a survey is closed, everyone who participated will receive a summary of the overall results and be able to see how their responses compare to the group.

Survey data is anonymous.

The City said responses from FlashVote surveys will be used to inform City decisions on services, programs and initiatives. The City also intends to still continue other outreach and survey efforts, including town halls, online surveys and the biannual resident survey administered by Texas State University.

The first surveys will be sent once the number of people who have signed up is large enough and includes a cross section of the community, likely later this year, the City said.

