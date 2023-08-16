Georgetown City Council calls Nov. 7 election for $130M bond package

The bond package is split into four propositions, ranging from $10 million to $56 million.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown City Council has called an election for a $130 million bond package that, if approved, would fund a new customer service center, improvements to Parks and Recreation facilities and animal shelter expansion.

The bond package is split into four propositions, ranging from $10 million to $56 million. The package is not expected to increase the City's tax rate.

"The City of Georgetown’s population has more than doubled in the last 15 years, and many of our most visited facilities are undersized in relation to the number of residents we serve today," Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "These projects would serve people of all ages in all parts of the community while also reducing operating costs and saving taxpayers money long-term."

The bond propositions are:

Proposition A - Customer Service Center ($56 million): Funding for a new 80,000-square-foot Customer Service Center to consolidate numerous City services that are currently located in multiple offices throughout Georgetown. The new building would house customer care, fire inspection, engineering, planning, utility billing, the City's new 311 service and other support services

Proposition B - Parks and Recreation ($49 million): Funding for improvements to Georgetown Recreation Center on Austin Avenue. The 30,000-square-foot expansion would include a third gym and more dedicated space for organized programming, as well as increased parking and improvements to the indoor pool

Proposition C - Animal Shelter ($15 million): Funding to expand the animal sheltering capacity either by entering into a partnership with other local governmental entities to expand the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or by improving and expanding the City of Georgetown Animal Shelter

Proposition D - YMCA Partnership ($10 million): Funding to go toward the construction of a new jointly-owned YMCA center on the west side of Georgetown. These funds would help the YMCA build a larger facility to accommodate more youth sports and child care options. The YMCA would cover all operating costs and offer Georgetown residents discounted memberships

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, and Election Day is Nov. 7.