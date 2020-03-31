GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Deputies said 13-year-old Stefani Montez was last seen nearly one week ago on Wednesday, March 25. Montez was last seen near Green Acres in Georgetown around 11 p.m. that night.

If you have any information regarding Montez's whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 512-943-1300.

