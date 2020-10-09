Former Williamson County detective claims she was discriminated against, forced to appear on ‘Live PD’ spin-off

The former undercover narcotics detective was fired in September 2019 for allegedly violating the department’s social media policy.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A former deputy is suing the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, claiming its leaders discriminated against her for being a woman and for forcing her to appear on a reality TV show.

Heather Vargas, a former undercover narcotics detective, worked with the department for seven years until she was fired in September 2019 for allegedly violating the department’s social media policy.

According to the lawsuit, Vargas admitted to posting a meme on Facebook with a caption that read, “[expletive] be 37 stressing over some [n-word] born in 1999.”

Vargas claims her male coworkers, including a lieutenant, had made posts on social media using similar language yet never faced any suspension, discipline or termination.

“The meme Vargas posted was completely consistent with both the work culture of WCSO and her personal lifestyle, and it was no different than hundreds of other memes Vargas and numerous other WCSO law enforcement officers had previously posted or re-posted on social media over the previous few years,” her attorney wrote.

It was Vargas’ first Facebook post, the lawsuit alleges, since an anonymous Twitter account had exposed comments made by a WCSO sergeant about Vargas’ breasts earlier that month.

During a meeting with an internal affairs detective about the meme Vargas had posted, she called out the sergeant who wrote the comments for sexually harassing her and accused the sheriff’s office for tolerating it and “fostering and feeding a misogynistic and sexually harassing culture.”

Vargas claims she faced suspension and eventual termination as retaliation for the anonymous Twitter posts that exposed the sergeant’s inappropriate comments about her.

Vargas also claims in July 2018 she was approached by department leaders, including Sheriff Robert Chody, to appear on “Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol.”

She immediately declined, according to the lawsuit, because she feared appearing on a TV show would “[expose] her identity and threaten her undercover work and her safety.”

However, later that month, Vargas claims she was pulled into an office with four male supervisors and told she did not have a choice and that she will appear on the show.

Vargas also alleges that, later that month, a coworker told her that a department leader was overheard saying she was forced to appear on the TV show because she “‘looked good and [her] good looks would get good ratings for the agency.’”

Vargas appeared on the show between August and October 2018, according to the lawsuit, despite her complaints. Her appearance caused her “extreme stress over the next year.”

As part of her lawsuit, Vargas is asking that a judge order WCSO to stop its leaders from retaliating against other employees who file sexual harassment complaints. She’s also asking that a judge order WCSO to “carry out policies, particles and programs which provide equal employment opportunities for all employees.”

Vargas also wants her job back and back pay.

