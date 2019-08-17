ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dozens of people were evacuated due to a fire at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center Friday evening.

Round Rock Fire Department Chief Robert Isbell told KVUE crews responded to the structure fire on Oakmont Drive at 6:40 p.m. Friday. It was first escalated to a second-alarm due to a large volume of smoke and the fact that it was at an assisted living facility, but it was later escalated to a third-alarm.

Eleven RRFD units, including two battalion chiefs, responded to the scene. Three Williamson County EMS ambulances also responded.

One person was transported to a local hospital due to minor smoke inhalation.

Chief Isbell said the fire originated when six air conditioning units on the roof caught fire. The fire was kept to the roof due to sprinklers activating. Fire officials don't know at this time what exactly caused the units to catch on fire.

Fifty residents and 12 staff members were evacuated to a church down the street from the facility and then moved to the facility's sister location in Cedar Park.

Chief Isbell said The Enclave at Round Rock is a brand new facility. It holds 64 residents.

WATCH: Williamson County deputies help woman at Round Rock senior living fire



As all of RRFD's units are working this fire, the Cedar Park, Georgetown and Pflugerville fire departments are answering RRFD's other calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

