Dell Diamond opening as vaccination site in Round Rock

At the moment, the vaccine is only being administered to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B in Texas.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Diamond in Round Rock is set to open as a vaccination site, the Round Rock Express announced.

The business club said that starting Friday, March 12, more than 2,000 coronavirus vaccines will be administered per day to residents who have signed up for appointments. The new site is a partnership between Round Rock Express, Williamson County and Curative, a COVID-19 testing and public health services startup.

Those who qualify can register for the waitlist by visiting wilco.org.

Round Rock Express said the northwest parking lot at Dell Diamond will serve as the registration area with vaccines being administered in the east parking lot.

In Austin, the Circuit of the Americas is also open as a mass vaccination site for the surrounding counties. However, COTA has only been open on the weekends at the moment. Travis, Caldwell, Hays and Bastrop counties are working to give out the vaccines at the COTA drive-thru distribution. Leaders say they hope to eventually give out 50,000 doses each week.

“Since the Round Rock Express was founded in 2000, passionately participating in the community has been a pilar of our organization’s core values. It is a true privilege to partner with Curative and Williamson County to use Dell Diamond as a mass vaccination site,” said Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez. “We are honored to play a role in helping Central Texans receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This collaborative effort will vaccinate thousands of residents a day and help put us on a track back to normalcy.”