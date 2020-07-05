AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when "superheroes" visited the Dell Children's Medical Center.

A new children's hospital is in the works for Williamson County.

Dell Children's Medical Center announced May 7 that a new children's hospital is expected to open in Williamson County in November 2022. The center also announced that its current Mueller campus will expand.

Dell Children's is part of Ascension Texas, which includes 14 hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations across Central Texas.

The president and CEO of Ascension Texas said that "our goal (with the expansion) is to make it so that children and their families never need to leave Austin for their critical care needs, which has become increasingly important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Construction at the full-service 135,000-square-foot children's hospital will begin February 2021 on 34 acres at Avery Ranch Boulevard in Williamson County. The hospital will feature 36 beds, emergency and trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy and procedure rooms, sleep labs and shelled space for future growth. Crews will also build a 60,000-square-foot medical office building with free parking.

Dell Children's Mueller campus, located at 4900 Mueller Boulevard, is also undergoing expansion.

A four-story tower with 72 hospital beds will be constructed at the existing campus. One floor of the tower will be dedicated to pediatric critical care, one floor will feature hematology and oncology inpatient services and another floor will be dedicated to general acute inpatient services. The fourth floor will be shelled for future expansion.

A maternal-fetal medicine program is also planned for the hospital, which will include the addition of a delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit expansion.

More cardiac intensive care unit beds will be moved in, which will allow the hospital to perform more heart surgeries and heart transplants.

Ascension Texas is also planning to build three parking garages with 2,600 parking spaces at the Mueller campus.

