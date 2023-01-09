Crews fight 21-acre Rock Quarry Fire in Williamson County

The Rock Quarry Fire sparked up at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews in Williamson County are battling a brush fire that sparked near Jarrell Friday afternoon.

According to Williamson County officials, the fire started just after 1 p.m. near the 7200 block of Interstate 35. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the 21-acre fire has stopped progressing and is 25% contained. According to officials, the fire ignited due to a vehicle fire on the interstate's service road.

Jarrell Emergency Service District #5 is the lead agency on the fire. Fire departments are currently working hot spots.

The Cedar Park Fire Department, Round Rock Fire Department, Liberty Hill Fire Department, Bell County Fire Department, Bartlett Fire Department, Salado Fire Department, Starflight Department, Hutto Fire Department, Georgetown Fire Department, Leander Fire Department, Weir Fire Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas DPS and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Emergency Communications and Office of Emergency Management all responded to the fire.

The Interstate 35 Frontage Road southbound is closed from Ronald Reagan Boulevard to Count Road 144. I-35 is not closed.